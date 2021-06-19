Northern Trust Corp Has $343.06 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,234 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.29% of CBRE Group worth $343,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 377,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 950,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.