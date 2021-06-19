Northern Trust Corp Sells 623,078 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,712,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $308,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

