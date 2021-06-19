Northern Trust Corp Sells 63,182 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of D.R. Horton worth $358,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

