Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,178 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $347,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

