Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post sales of $840,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $890,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million.

A number of analysts have commented on NOVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43. Novan has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

