Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after acquiring an additional 970,314 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,517,000.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,724.36 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

