Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider Acquires £148.98 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 80 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON:NUC opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.24 million and a P/E ratio of 45.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.47. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Nucleus Financial Group Company Profile

Nucleus Financial Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)

