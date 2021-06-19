Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider Acquires £148.98 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).

David Ritchie Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 80 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON:NUC opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.24 million and a P/E ratio of 45.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.47. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Nucleus Financial Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

