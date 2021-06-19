Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).

BWY opened at GBX 3,369 ($44.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,574.70. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

