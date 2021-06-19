Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 13th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:NMZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 249,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,365. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

