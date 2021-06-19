NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.

Shares of NVA opened at C$3.28 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$3.43. The firm has a market cap of C$740.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

