O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $17.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $97.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in O2Micro International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.70. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

