Oak Street Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,030 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,452% compared to the average daily volume of 324 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

NYSE:OSH opened at $56.05 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $6,056,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,001,563 shares of company stock valued at $480,390,194. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.