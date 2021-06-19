Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.27

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.77.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.