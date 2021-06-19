Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.