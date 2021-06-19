OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.46. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 1,748,870 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

