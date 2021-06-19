OCI’s (OCINF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OCINF opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

