Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $365,420.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $365,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ontrak stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

