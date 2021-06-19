Open Governance Token (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $634,881.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $634,881.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00738554 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

