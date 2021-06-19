Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.56. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.