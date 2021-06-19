OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 4.35% of OptimizeRx worth $36,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,909 shares of company stock worth $6,411,280. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.