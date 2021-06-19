Oracle’s (ORCL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

