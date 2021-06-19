Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Down 2.6%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 135,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 337,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

