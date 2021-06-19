Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ørsted A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

