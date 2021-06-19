Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNGTF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Osisko Development in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

