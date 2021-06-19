Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Truist upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Ovintiv from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.44.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.