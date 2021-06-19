Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $41.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of OVV opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

