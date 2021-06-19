Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

