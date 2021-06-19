PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $92.09 million and $137,533.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001410 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00334338 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009537 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,667,431,124 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

