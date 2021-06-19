PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $99.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 807,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 3,148,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.