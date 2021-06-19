Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 91,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,946,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.