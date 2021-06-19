Pacific Global Investment Management CO Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after buying an additional 344,745 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

