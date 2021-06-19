Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after buying an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $39,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,278,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 316,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

