Pacific Global Investment Management CO Invests $202,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

