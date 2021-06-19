Pacific Global Investment Management CO Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $76.58. 414,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

