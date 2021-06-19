Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 23 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $537.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $409.17 and a one year high of $568.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $538.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

