PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 545 ($7.12) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Get PageGroup alerts:

LON PAGE opened at GBX 575.50 ($7.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.72. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 618 ($8.07).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.