Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $371.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.