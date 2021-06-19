Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,858 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 325,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

NYSE AM opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.