Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

