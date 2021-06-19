Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

NYSE LUMN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

