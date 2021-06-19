Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STERIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

