Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

