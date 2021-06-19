Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 234,229 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,229 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2,171.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $50,892,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

