Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,890 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 124,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $359,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

GNTX stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.