Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PLDT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 637,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PLDT by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

