Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

