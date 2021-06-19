Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

PANL stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,235,977.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $227,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,419,384 shares of company stock valued at $31,821,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

