Pantos Achieves Market Cap of $4.01 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Pantos has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $71,214.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00138961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00182805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,863.39 or 1.00172459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.96 or 0.00851795 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

