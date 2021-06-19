Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Shares Down 4.5%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $20.00. 430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRXXF. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.