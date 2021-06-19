Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$15.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

